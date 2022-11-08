 Skip to main content
Dave Riewestahl to be Eau Claire County's next sheriff

Dave Riewestahl
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)Dave Riewestahl has big shoes to fill as he takes on the job of Eau Claire County Sheriff.

The race was close, coming down to just a few hundred votes. Riewestahl received 51% of the vote, with his challenger Don Henning receiving 49%. 

Riewestahl, who ran as a Democrat, is a Captain and Eau Claire County Jail Administrator. He has been with the department since 2007 in a number of different roles. 

He will be the first new sheriff elected in the county since former Sheriff Ron Cramer was first elected in 1996. Cramer had announced he would not run for re-election, and passed away this September. 

