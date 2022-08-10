Defeated 3rd Congressional District Democratic candidates talk unity to keep seat blue

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The Democratic Congressional candidates defeated during Tuesday night's primary are now speaking on unity.
Brad Pfaff is now the Democratic nominee for the 3rd Congressional District, beating Rebecca Cooke of Eau Claire, Deb McGrath of Menomonie, and Mark Neumann of La Crosse.
During Wednesday's unity webinar, several now former candidates shared why they're now standing behind Pfaff.
McGrath said she ran because she saw our democracy at risk, and that she will support Pfaff in order to protect reproductive rights and to keep the seat blue.
"We need the strength of all of us together to win this and so we're behind Brad," McGrath said. "This is a fight that we all need to fight together. We have different voices obviously, different paths to it, and we can work on that together."
The Congressional seat is up for grabs since longtime incumbent Ron Kind is not seeking reelection.
Pfaff and Republican nominee Derrick Van Orden will face each other in the November 8 midterm election.