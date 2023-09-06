Democrat launches bid in 3rd Congressional District race

LA CROSSE COUNTY (WQOW) - A third person has announced they are running to represent the 3rd Congressional District Washington D.C.
Tara Johnson, the former La Crosse County Board Chair, said she is running because she cannot "sit on the sidelines while our rights are being taken away and our Congressman cares more about the MAGA agenda than the people he claims to represent."
“Western Wisconsinites deserve a leader with a proven track record focused on doing the hard work to get the job done for them, not politicians like Congressman Derrick Van Orden, who are taking us backward,” Johnson said in a press release announcing her campaign.
“I’m running for Congress because I have the track record of bringing people together to solve tough problems for working families, rural communities, and people who have been left behind. I’ll always fight for access to safe, legal abortion rights, expanding access to more affordable health care and prescription drugs, and ensuring Social Security and Medicare are there for the generations who earned it."
Other Democrats running for the seat are Rebecca Cooke and Aaron Nytes. Van Orden has not formally announced his re-election campaign. The election is November 5, 2024.