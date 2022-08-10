Democratic voters select Brad Pfaff as 3rd Congressional District candidate

(WQOW) - The field of four has narrowed to one as Democrats chose who they want to have represent them in the run for 3rd Congressional District.
Brad Pfaff won with 40% of the vote, which is not yet certified. Rebecca Cooke had 30%, Deb McGrath 20%, and Mark Neumann 10%.
Pfaff will now run against Derrick Van Orden, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary.
The Congressional seat was up for grabs as longtime incumbent Ron Kind did not seek reelection. In 2020, Van Orden ran against Kind, but lost the close race by less than 3%.
In his acceptance speech, Pfaff was quoted as saying "We need to move around from our polarized politics right now. We need to get back to things that unite us as a people. We need to start investing in our people and our communities."
Incumbent Ron Kind had endorsed Pfaff, and said on election night that "It's compassion that he has for the people back home. He's born and raised here. This is where his roots are. His family is here too. And he's someone who is intimately linked to this congressional district. He knows the challenges that we all face. Again, I think he will make a terrific representative for us because he gets what we need to try to accomplish back home here for the people."
Pfaff and Van Orden will faceoff in the midterm election November 8.