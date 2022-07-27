Democrats vying for Lt. Governor job to debate virtually Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The two Democrats seeking to be Wisconsin's next Lieutenant Governor will debate over Zoom Wednesday night.
The debate is hosted by Eau Claire Progressive Media, and people can watch over Zoom starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
The current Lt. Governor for Wisconsin is Mandela Barnes, who is running instead for U.S. Senate. The two Democrats seeking to replace him are Peng Her and Sara Rodriguez.
Topic: Election Forum 2022 - Democrats for Lieutenant Governor
Time: Jul 27, 2022 07:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
