Detective announces run for Eau Claire County sheriff

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A detective with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office announced a run for sheriff.
Don Henning made the announcement at the Eau Claire County Republican headquarters on Wednesday.
Henning began his law enforcement career as reserve police officer for the Eau Claire Police Department. Later he was hired as a corrections officer for the county sheriff's office, then in 1998 he was promoted to deputy sheriff. He has been a detective since 2010.
Henning is the first person to announce their candidacy for Eau Claire County sheriff after incumbent Ron Cramer announced he would not seek reelection.
The primary, if more people announce they are running, will be in August and the election is in November.