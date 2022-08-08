Do you know where your polling place is?

(WQOW) - Tuesday is the primary election where voters will decide who will represent their party in races for U.S. Senate, Congress, and governor. Voter will also look at local races like sheriffs.
If you are not sure where you should vote, click here and type in your address. My Vote Wisconsin also has options to show you what will be on your ballot so you can plan ahead.
Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and stay open until 8 p.m.
You can follow election results as they come in on wqow.com. This article will be updated with a link to our election results page on Tuesday.