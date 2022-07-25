Drive-thru absentee voting begins Tuesday in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you want to beat the election day rush, drive-thru voting in Eau Claire begins Tuesday.
Set up began Monday for voting Tuesday, starting at 9 am. Residents of Eau Claire can drop off their absentee ballot at city hall, or vote in person.
Although this is a drive-thru, Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said that you don't necessarily need to be in a vehicle to vote.
"Anybody that is a resident of the City of Eau Claire and is eligible to vote can vote through our drive-thru process", Riepl said. "You can drive through, walk through, bike through, however you are getting here."
When dropping off your ballot, you will need to be registered to vote and have your ID ready. Drive-thru absentee voting will only be available Tuesday through Friday this week, and Monday through Friday next week. The election is on Tuesday, August 9.
Also, Riepl wanted to remind residents that you are only allowed to vote for one party for the primaries. Voting for multiple parties will make your vote not count.