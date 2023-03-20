Early voting starts Tuesday: Drive-thru option continues to be available in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The spring election is nearly here, and early voting in starts Tuesday. In Eau Claire, a popular way to cast a ballot has been from your vehicle.
Drive thru voting allows voters to cast their ballot without leaving their car. City Clerk Nicholas Koerner said the city is one of few in the state that continues to offer this absentee voting option.
He said it was popular during the pandemic, but the city continued having the option after residents enjoyed the convenience.
"The people in the city really like it. It helps a lot of people who have mobility issues to be able to come in to vote and not have to leave their cars," he said. "We see a lot of people who would need a service more like this so we'll probably continue doing it for a while."
The drive-thru polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the city hall parking lot. Residents can also register to vote before the election at the drive-thru.
All Wisconsinites will be casting their vote for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, but in Eau Claire, voters will also see the race for Eau Claire City Council President and school board.
Wisconsinites will also be voting on three referendum questions, which are listed below. Voters will be able to vote yes or no to each question.
“Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?”
“Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?”
“Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?”
In Eau Claire County, voters will also see this additional referendum question:
Should the Wisconsin legislature repeal the state's 1849 abortion ban that provides no exceptions in cases of rape or incest nor to protect the health of the mother?
Want to see what will be on your ballot? Click here and provide your address.