Eau Claire area reelects Bica, adds Dement to school board

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Area voters cast their ballot for Eau Claire school board on Tuesday. They reelected the board's longest serving member while adding a newcomer.
Incumbent Lori Bica received the most votes of the four running for the available two seats, at 34%. Jarrett Dement came in second with 27% of the vote.
Bica, a professor of child psychology at UW-Eau Claire, was first elected to the Eau Claire school board in 2017. Dement is a teacher at Lincoln High School in Alma Center and is a retired army veteran.
Both Bica and Dement were supported by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. In interviews with News 18, they each said they supported the gender identity policy that was the center of a lawsuit, that has since ended, against the district.
The other candidates running for school board were Frankie Bowe and Sally Huffey.