Eau Claire County Sheriff's race to be Henning vs. Riewestahl

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Voters have chosen Democrat Dave Riewestahl to run against Republican Don Henning in the race for sheriff of Eau Claire County.
Riewestahl beat out Kevin Otto with 55% of the vote, which is not yet certified. Henning was running uncontested.
The position is more competitive than in years past as Ron Cramer, who has been the county sheriff for 26 years, is retiring. He has been with the sheriff's office since 1975.
Riewestahl is currently a captain at the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office. Henning is currently a detective in the same office.
With the primary now over, voters will chose between Riewestahl and Henning during the November 8 election.