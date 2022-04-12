Eau Claire County to conduct recount for Board of Supervisors District 11 seat

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Board of Supervisors District 11 seat came down to just nine votes after last Tuesday's election, and now one of the candidates has filed for a recount.
Tara Balts filed for a recount on Tuesday to the Eau Claire County Clerk. Balts was running against incumbent Nathan Otto. According to the vote count from election night, Balts received 178 votes to Otto's 187.
The vote recount will take place at 9 a.m. on April 14 at the Eau Claire County government center. During this time the candidates and other interested people can watch the recount be done by hand.
This is the first recount in Eau Claire County since 2016, according to local election officials.