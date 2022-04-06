Eau Claire County voters elect judge to new Circuit Court branch

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire County has a new Circuit Court branch and local attorney Beverly Wickstrom is the first judge to serve on the bench in Branch 6.
Wickstrom was uncontested in the race, which was her first run for public office. Wickstrom told News 18 she is excited about the chance to serve Eau Claire County.
"I think the most important thing for me about being a judge is being prepared," she said. "The second most important thing is making sure that everyone feels like they've been listened to and have really been heard, that I've paid attention to their situation, that I've paid attention to the arguments on all sides, and I haven't prejudged the case."
Wickstrom is currently a partner at Eau Claire-based law firm Gingras, Thomsen, and Wachs.
She has three adult stepchildren and lives in Eau Claire with her husband.