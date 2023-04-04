Eau Claire County voters tell Madison they want the 1849 abortion ban repealed

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Voters in Eau Claire County used their ballots on Tuesday to send a message to lawmakers.
66% of voters said "yes" to the advisory referendum question "should the Wisconsin legislature repeal the state's 1849 abortion ban law?"
The question, being advisory, means that it does not change any laws. Rather, it communicates to lawmakers what Wisconsinites think on an issue.
Judge Janet Protasiewicz won the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday, with the Associated Press reporting that the newly liberal-leaning court is expected to decide a pending lawsuit challenging the state’s 1849 law banning abortion.
Protasiewicz focused much of her campaign supporting abortion rights, but stopped short of saying how she would rule on the 1849 case.