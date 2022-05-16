Eau Claire man announces run for 91st Assembly District

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire Republican announced his bid for the State Assembly on Monday.
Josh Stanley will be running for the 91st Assembly District seat, which primarily represents the city of Eau Claire.
Stanley said he is running because he wants to be involved in the process of helping his community.
"My big thing is fiscal responsibility," he said. "With inflation soaring and gas prices and groceries going up, everybody is struggling right now financially. One of the ways we can curb that is by controlling our spending at the state level."
Stanley was born in Durand, but said he grew up in Eau Claire before moving to South Carolina. In 2020 he moved back to Eau Claire where he lives with his wife and two kids, and works as a house painter.
This is not his first political campaign. He has also run for Eau Claire City Council unsuccessfully.
If there is no primary for the seat, Stanley will face off against Democrat Jodi Emerson who has been representing the 91st Assembly district since 2019.