Eau Claire School Board: Voters choose Nordin, Johnson and Farrar

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The race for Eau Claire School Board has been contentious, but now voters have made their voice heard on who will sit on the board.
Voters on Tuesday elected incumbents Tim Nordin and Marquell Johnson, and new-comer Stephanie Farrar.
The other names on the school board ballot were Nicole Everson, Melissa Winter, and Corey Cronrath. They did not receive enough votes to secure a seat on the school board.
The school board election has seen controversy on a national level after Everson, Winter and Conrath put out a press release criticizing a guideline shared during staff development training with Eau Claire School District teachers.
At of 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, 97% of the votes for Eau Claire school board have been reported. Click here to see the full election results list.
The results of the election are unofficial until they are certified in the coming weeks.