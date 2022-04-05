 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Spring Election

Eau Claire voters select 3 new faces to the city council, two at-large incumbents

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire City Hall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council will be seeing some fresh faces after Tuesday's election, and the two at-large incumbents will remain at their seats on the council. 

According to the unofficial election results, voters elected Larry Mboga, Joshua Miller, and Charlie Johnson on Tuesday. All three are new to the council.

Voters also elected Kate Beaton and Roderick Jones, who were already on the council. Beaton has been on the city council for six years, and Jones was appointed to the council in June of 2021. 

Also on the ballot Tuesday were Bob Carr, Brian Trowbridge, and Mark Richter but they did not receive enough votes to fill the five available at-large seats. 

The results are unofficial until they are certified in the coming weeks. 

Click here to see the full election results 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags