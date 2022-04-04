Election Preview: Know where to vote in Eau Claire as wards have changed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The spring election is Tuesday, and some in Eau Claire may need to vote in a different ward than usual.
In the fall of 2021, the city of Eau Claire redistricted all of its wards, reducing 84 wards to 63. The city's wards are spread out among five aldermanic districts, and city clerk Carrie Riepl said during the redistricting process your ward might have changed.
If you haven't voted since last year, Riepl suggests going to myvote.wi.gov and clicking on "where do I vote?" There, you can type in your address to see if your polling location has changed.
In addition, the Wisconsin Supreme Court is currently reviewing some legislative maps.
"The maps that are currently in question are for the Assembly and the state, so those will not impact the April 2022 election. It may impact August, but as of right now for April, you should do the same thing you did for February," Riepl said.
If you go to the wrong polling site, there will be maps and greeters at each location to direct you to the right one.
As long as you didn't move, all you need to provide is an acceptable photo I.D. such as a driver's license, passport, veterans affair I.D., or a student I.D. plus enrollment verification.
If you recently moved or changed your name, you would also need to re-register to vote and show proof of your current residence.
Acceptable proof of residence forms include a credit card statement, a utility bill, a mortgage or lease agreement, or a driver's license with your new address.
If you need to hand in an absentee ballot that you were sent, you can do so on election day, but the voter needs to bring it in themselves.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. To 8 p.m. on April 5.