 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evers proposes $150 checks under plan to spend surplus

  • Updated
  • 0
EVERS

Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has unveiled an election year plan that would send $150 to every Wisconsin resident, bolster funding for K-12 schools and help defray child care costs.

Evers released the plan Thursday, a day after state budget projections grew by $2.9 billion more than expected just six months ago.

Evers’ plan would spend $1.7 billion of the state’s surplus. But don’t go spending those refund checks just yet.

Evers’ plan would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to take effect.

Republican leaders on Wednesday said they want to use the money for a tax cut in 2023. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.