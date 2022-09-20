Evers talks Emergency Medical Services at fire station in Chippewa Falls

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Pepin County in west central Wisconsin... Southeastern Pierce County in west central Wisconsin... Southern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin... Southern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin... Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 927 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Chippewa Falls to 5 miles southwest of Elmwood, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Chippewa Falls around 935 PM CDT. Lake Wissota around 940 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Durand, Cadott, Boyd and Stanley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH