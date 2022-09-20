Evers talks Emergency Medical Services at fire station in Chippewa Falls

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Pepin County in west central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Pierce County in west central Wisconsin...
Southern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin...
Southern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin...
Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin...

* Until 1030 PM CDT.

* At 927 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 5 miles northwest of Chippewa Falls to 5 miles
southwest of Elmwood, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Chippewa Falls around 935 PM CDT.
Lake Wissota around 940 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Durand, Cadott, Boyd and Stanley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a
sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in the Twin Cities.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
539 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE,
HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, RICE LAKE,
AND RIVER FALLS.

Evers talks Emergency Medical Services at fire station in Chippewa Falls

  • 0
Evers EMS

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers visited with firefighters at the fire station in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday, as part of campaign stop touting his plans to support and stabilize Wisconsin’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) system.

The governor announced the use of federal COVID funds to support local EMS services, including $90,000 and over 400 individual grants. He also made it clear his administration would work toward long-term solutions like improving shared revenue if he wins re-election.

"We have to realize that there's a limited amount of money that can come in locally to support that work," Evers said. "Some of it has to come from the state, and shared revenue is the main way to do that. We can't have, I think eleven years with a nine percent total cut. That's a lot of cut[s] in a short period of time."

During his public remarks, Evers also reaffirmed his promise to reach across the aisle and work with Republican legislators to try and find more funds for EMS services.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you