Evers talks Emergency Medical Services at fire station in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers visited with firefighters at the fire station in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday, as part of campaign stop touting his plans to support and stabilize Wisconsin’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) system.
The governor announced the use of federal COVID funds to support local EMS services, including $90,000 and over 400 individual grants. He also made it clear his administration would work toward long-term solutions like improving shared revenue if he wins re-election.
"We have to realize that there's a limited amount of money that can come in locally to support that work," Evers said. "Some of it has to come from the state, and shared revenue is the main way to do that. We can't have, I think eleven years with a nine percent total cut. That's a lot of cut[s] in a short period of time."
During his public remarks, Evers also reaffirmed his promise to reach across the aisle and work with Republican legislators to try and find more funds for EMS services.