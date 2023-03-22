Explainer: Lake Hallie residents to vote on two referendums for road repair, law enforcement funding

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Lake Hallie residents will vote on referendums for road repair and law enforcement funding in the April 4 election.
The first question asks if Lake Hallie should be allowed to exceed the levy limit by $110,000 to fund the village law enforcement and hire one new full-time police officer.
The Lake Hallie Police Department currently has 11 officers, but police chief Edward Orgon said that is not enough to keep up with the population.
"Right now the village is the highest citizen per officer, I think it's about 671 residents per one officer in the police department, which is the highest in the west part and the central part of the state," Orgon said.
If approved, funding for the 12th officer would go in effect in January 2024.
The second question asks if the village should be able to exceed the levy limit by $700,000 for public safety payments and for repairing roads in the village.
According to Lake Hallie Village Board President Gary Spilde, Lake Hallie has around 90 miles of roads and less than half are in good condition.
"The amount of roads we have to fix this year are undetermined yet, it depends on how the frost goes out. But if you drive any of our roads right now, you'll see an awful lot of potholes and a lot of things that need to be straightened out, so there's definite need for road repair and I would venture to guess not one village resident would say not," Spilde said.
If either referendum passes they would not raise taxes for Lake Hallie residents. The money would be redirected from other projects that have already been completed, mainly the Lake Hallie municipal building, which was paid off this year.