Fall Creek village trustee announces run for State Assembly

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Karen Hurd of Fall Creek announced she will be running for the 68th Assembly District seat in the upcoming fall election. She made the announcement on Monday at the Eau Claire County Republican Party headquarters.
Hurd, who owns Karen Hurd Nutritional Practice in Fall Creek, is also on the village board, and has been involved in numerous other Fall Creek community organizations.
At a press conference Monday, Kurd said she is looking to enter state politics to make our local community stronger, and to affect positive change.
The 68th Assembly District seat is currently held by Rep. Jesse James, who announced on Friday he is not seeking reelection, instead eyeing a State Senate seat.
The 68th Assembly District represents the eastern half of Eau Claire County, the western half of Clark County, and small parts of Chippewa, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties.
The primary is August 9, and the election is November 8.