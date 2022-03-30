Federal spending plan includes $4.2B to address opioid abuse, bring treatment centers to rural communities

(WQOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) is touting the new spending bill by President Biden, saying the funds allocated specifically for addressing opioid abuse will provide benefits to every Wisconsin community.
In the new $1.5 trillion spending plan, $4.2 billion is specifically for the federal Department of Health and Human Services to address the ongoing opioid crisis.
Within that is $135 million for rural communities to help bring addiction treatment to remote areas. Another $80 million is set aside for helping children affected by the opioid crisis.
Sen. Baldwin said in recent years child protective services in northern Wisconsin counties have maxed out their yearly budgets in a matter of months, an after effect of rampant drug misuse.
"And you're thinking, 'well how can that be?' and the reason was because so many children had to be removed from their households where both parents were addicted to drugs and either neglecting or not being able to care for their children," Sen. Baldwin said.
The federal budget for the state opioid response grant program has also been raised in the spending bill. Baldwin hopes this will mean even more of those funds will come right into Wisconsin.