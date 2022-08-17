Following primary, Wisconsinites asked what they think about November races, political issues

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The latest Marquette Poll was published Wednesday, and offers a glimpse of what Wisconsinites are thinking now that the primary is over.
For this poll, 811 registered Wisconsin voters were polled by landline or cell phone between August 10 and 15.
Governor Race
When it comes to the race for governor, 45% of Wisconsinites polled said they support current governor an Democrat Tony Evers. Meanwhile 43% said they support his Republican opponent Tim Michels. Evers may have a majority, but in the last poll conducted in June, 48% of people polled supported Evers, and 41% Michels.
The first question asked about support, but people were also asked about how they feel about Evers and Michels. 46% said they view Evers favorably, and 33% viewed Michels favorably.
"Thinking just about the state of Wisconsin, do you feel things in Wisconsin are generally going in the right direction, or do you feel things have gotten off on the wrong track?" 35% answered right direction, down from 37% when asked in June. 56% said wrong track, the same as in June.
And when asked if each candidates cares or not about people like you, 54% said they believe Evers cares, and 38% said Michels cares.
U.S. Senate Race
Looking toward national politics, Wisconsin's Lt. Governor and Democrat Mandela Barnes is taking on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.
When asked about support toward the two candidates, 51% said they support Barnes, and 44% said they support Johnson. When asked if the candidate cares or not about people like you, 41% said they believe Johnson cares, and 50% said they believe Barnes cares.
The issues
People were asked about what recent issues matter most to them, and asked where they fit on the spectrum from "very concerned" to "not at all concerned."
Inflation was at the top of the list with 67% saying they are very concerned. This is down from 75% saying so in June. The issue people felt very concerned about the least was the COVID-19 pandemic with 20% saying they are very concerned.
Breaking the issues down by political party, 91% of Republicans polled said they feel very concerned about inflation. The issue with the least amount of Republicans saying they are very concerned is climate change at 8%.
For Democrats, climate change is the issue most said they are very concerned about at 79%. The issue with the fewest Democrats feeling very concerned is illegal immigration at 19%.
There were some areas where Democrats, Republicans and Independents all agreed. When asked "Do you think Wisconsin should or should not allow a woman to obtain a legal abortion if she became pregnant as the result of rape or incest?" All three, 88% in total, said Wisconsin should allow. 8% answered should not, and 4% did not know.
When asked whether or not the use of marijuana should be made legal, 69% total, a majority in all three groups said it should be.
Biden, Trump, and the 2020 election
Following the Jan. 6 hearings, people were asked a number of questions about the former president.
When asked how much responsibility, if any, Donald Trump should bear for the events of Jan. 6 2021, 47% total said "a lot." 19% said "a little", 31% said "nothing at all", 2% did not know and 2% did not answer. Breaking it down by party, the majority of Republicans said "nothing at all", and the majority of Independents and Democrats said "a lot."
Looking toward 2024, people were asked if they want to see Trump run for president again or not. 59% of Republicans said yes, 66% of Independents said no, and 97% of Democrats said no.
Looking back at 2020, people were asked "How confident are you that, here in Wisconsin, the votes for president were accurately cast and counted in the 2020 election?" 37% of Republicans said not at all confident, 46% of Independents said very confident, and 90% of Democrats said very confident.
People were asked "Overall, do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?" This question was not broken down by party. 40% total said they approve, which is the same as when polled in June. 55% said they disapprove, up from 57% in June. 5% said they did not know and 1% did not answer.