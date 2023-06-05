Former clerk, state senator is now leading new Wisconsin election integrity group

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local government official is working with a national organization to promote election integrity in Wisconsin.
On Monday Wisconsin joined 'Keep Our Republic' — a non-profit, bi-partisan organization with the goal of informing the public about fair and safe elections.
Former State Senator and Chippewa County Clerk Kathy Bernier will serve as the director for the Wisconsin council.
Since Wisconsin is a battleground state, she said it's crucial the public is properly informed about election misinformation. She added it's important the organization has bi-partisan collaboration.
"If people see that both Democrats and Republicans are working together to ensure that our electoral systems are safe and secure here in the state of Wisconsin, that's a good thing," she said.
The organization plans to use research to inform people about the dangers of extremist election threats. Wisconsin is the third state to join the organization after Michigan and Pennsylvania.