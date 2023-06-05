 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Former clerk, state senator is now leading new Wisconsin election integrity group

  • Updated
  • 0
Voting booth MGN

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local government official is working with a national organization to promote election integrity in Wisconsin.

On Monday Wisconsin joined 'Keep Our Republic a non-profit, bi-partisan organization with the goal of informing the public about fair and safe elections.

Former State Senator and Chippewa County Clerk Kathy Bernier will serve as the director for the Wisconsin council.

Since Wisconsin is a battleground state, she said it's crucial the public is properly informed about election misinformation. She added it's important the organization has bi-partisan collaboration.

"If people see that both Democrats and Republicans are working together to ensure that our electoral systems are safe and secure here in the state of Wisconsin, that's a good thing," she said.

The organization plans to use research to inform people about the dangers of extremist election threats. Wisconsin is the third state to join the organization after Michigan and Pennsylvania.

