Former Police Chief Travis Hakes announces bid for Chippewa County Sheriff

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Former Elk Mound Police Chief Travis Hakes announced on Tuesday he's putting his name on the ballot for Chippewa County Sheriff.
This will be Hakes' second time in the running for sheriff, after he ran in the last election in 2018.
He said he's been in law enforcement for sixteen years and currently works as a patrol officer in Cornell.
A Republican, Hakes stated he's running with the same priorities as he did in 2018, like getting body cams and dash cams and adding officers to Chippewa County's narcotics team.
Though the election isn't until November, Hakes said he's already received a lot of encouragement from his community, and that's exactly what led him to run again.
"It's just the simple fact that it's the 12,367 people that voted for me last time. The people that come up to me and tell me that they'll vote for me this time and they didn't last time. The unwavering community support has been humbling," Hakes said.
Current Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk told News 18 he hasn't decided if he'll be running for reelection this year or sitting out.