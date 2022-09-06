"Go Pack Go Act" reintroduced to U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WQOW) - If you live in a county that airs Viking or Lion games over Packer games, there may be hope on the horizon.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) has re-introduced the Go Pack Go Act — which would require TV broadcasts air Green Bay Packer games in Wisconsin counties with out-of-state TV markets.
According to a press release from Sen. Baldwin, 13 counties are in these out-of-state markets, meaning on game day they air the other state's team if they play at the same time as the Packers. Those counties include Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Sawyer, Burnett, Washburn, Polk, Barron, St. Croix, Dunn, Pierce, Florence, and Marquette.
"The legislation ensures that every Wisconsin cable or satellite subscriber who lives in these 13 counties has the choice of receiving an in-state broadcast for every major network, so they would always have access to Wisconsin based news, information and sports, including Packers games," the press release states.
If this all sounds familiar, it is because the Act was originally introduced by Sen. Baldwin in 2018 and again the following year. Rep. Sean Duffy, a Republican who represented the 7th Congressional District, had also introduced a similar bill in 2016, according to Congress.gov. None went up for a vote.