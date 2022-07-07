Godlewski campaigns at local farm, looks to give "America's Dairyland" a seat on the Agriculture Committee

OSSEO (WQOW) - State Treasurer and U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski made a campaign stop near Osseo on July 7, visiting a local farm.
Godlewski said the visit is intended to show her focus on the importance of farmers to the state of Wisconsin, and her commitment to give them a stronger voice on Capitol Hill if elected.
"I think, as America's Dairyland, we need a voice on the Ag. Committee," Godlewski said. "Right now, Wisconsin doesn't have any representation on the Ag. Committee, either on the house side or on the senate side, and my first request when I get to Washington will be to serve on the Ag. Committee, because we know the farm bill is up in 2023, and we need a strong voice representing Wisconsin."
The farm Godlewski visited has been family owned and operated for six generations, and Godlewski added that she views these smaller family farms as key to the economy in rural Wisconsin.
The primary election in Wisconsin is Tuesday, August 9.