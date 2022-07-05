GOP candidate for governor Kevin Nicholson suspending campaign

(WQOW) - One of the Republicans seeking to face off against Tony Evers in Wisconsin's governor race has dropped out.
Kevin Nicholson announced Tuesday he is suspending his campaign, just five weeks before the primary election.
In a statement to media, Nicholson said he knew the race would be an uphill battle when he entered it, and thanked everyone who supported him.
"Over the past week, I have assessed the state of the primary race and it has become clear to me and my team the only path forward for our campaign is attacking the other candidates in the race on the airwaves and running a very negative campaign. While our team has the capability to do that, that is not something I want to do – nor do I believe that it would be good for the party to do so. This election is too important for our state and our movement," he said in the statement.
Nicholson said he does not plan to endorse any other candidates ahead of the August primary.
Nicholson, who also ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, considered himself a political outsider. His campaign website states his focuses included protecting children from the "intellectual poison of Critical Race Theory" as well as ending state mask and vaccine mandates.