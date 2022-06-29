GOP governor hopeful Tim Michels visits Altoona, talks election integrity

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels visited the Eau Claire area Wednesday, making a campaign stop at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens Senior Living facility in Altoona.
Michels said the purpose for touring the facility was to focus on healthcare here in Wisconsin, but he also shared his thoughts on election integrity. Michels has made it clear it's one of the top issues he is running on.
"We're in the United States of America. Everybody should be very frustrated, whether you are a Republican, an independent or a Democrat, that we are talking about the election [that happened] 18 months ago. 'Was the election fixed?' 'Was the election rigged?' This is the United States of America. We're not some banana republic," Michels said.
Election audits in the state of Wisconsin have not revealed any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 general election.
Michels was also asked if he had any reaction to the January 6th hearings in the nation's capitol. His response was quote, "I'm focusing on the problems here in Wisconsin, and there are so many problems."