GOP voters choose Hurd as candidate for 68th Assembly District

(WQOW) - Republican voters living in Wisconsin's 68th Assembly District have chosen Karen Hurd to represent them on the November ballot.
Hurd will face off against Democrat Nate Otto, who ran unopposed in his party.
The seat is currently held by Jesse James, who did not seek reelection — instead running for State Senate.
Hurd, who owns a small business in Fall Creek, is also on the village board. Otto is currently serving on the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors, representing portions of Altoona and the town of Washington.
The 68th Assembly District covers the eastern portion of Eau Claire County, the south eastern portion of Chippewa County, and the western half of Clark County. Click here to view a map.