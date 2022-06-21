Gov. candidate Nicholson visits Altoona, "Doesn't want to hear from leftists" about gun reform legislation

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Republican candidate for governor, Kevin Nicholson, made a campaign stop in Altoona on June 21 for a quick meet and greet with local supporters.
In the wake of continued mass shootings, like the one in Uvalde, Texas, Nicholson was asked if he would support any gun reform legislation.
In response, the candidate pointed to a southern national border that he says is “completely unguarded right now.”
"I don't want to hear from leftists who are actually propagating that problem, and then turning around and trying to limit the second amendment rights of people who are law-abiding citizens and trying to do the right thing," Nicholson said.
Nicholson went on to explain he would focus on issues like treating the mentally ill, and increasing the number of uniformed police officers inside schools.
Before the candidate began speaking at the event, News 18 was asked to leave.