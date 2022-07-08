Gov. Evers makes local campaign stop at training center, talks union jobs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Governor made a campaign stop in Eau Claire on Friday, visiting the United Association Local Union 434 training center.
Governor Tony Evers toured the center, which is located inside the refurbished Little Red elementary school building on Highway 37, and focuses on preparing men and women to work in pipe trades like plumbers or HVAC technicians.
Several trainees told the governor about their family ties to the business, and while Evers was complimentary of the family pipeline, he said the state has to find other ways of attracting trade workers.
"I was raised near Kohler Company and the union members that worked in Koehler company. I'd say every member of my wife's family was a union worker at Kohler Company and it became a family thing and it just kept on over the years," Evers said. "But clearly, with the declining population, we need to make sure it's not just that."
Evers also touched on his desire to make trade jobs more attractive to women in the state of Wisconsin, and the need to provide more opportunities for high schoolers in the state to try their hand at trade skills.