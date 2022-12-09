Gov. Evers to hold virtual listening to session ahead of next budget

(WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers wants to hear from you about what issues are at the top of your mind as he prepares his next budget plan.
He is launching his "Doing the Right Thing" listening session this month, and it will last through 2023.
He is holding three budget listening sessions before the end of the year, and he will discuss issues facing Wisconsinites and their families. Some of the topics include rising costs and national inflation, supporting our kids and public schools, and making sure healthcare is affordable and accessible.
Virtual Budget Listening Session
Wednesday, December 14, at 6 p.m.
Register to attend via Zoom here.