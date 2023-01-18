Gov. Evers visits Eau Claire seeking public input on upcoming state budget

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers stopped by Eau Claire on Wednesday to learn what the community wants to see in his upcoming budget.
The visit to UW-Eau Claire was Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez's last stop on a month-long tour of the state.
Evers said he does not want to be a politician that just talks and never listens, and that's why they have held these listening sessions before drafting the 2023-2025 budget.
Evers said he and Rodriguez enjoy getting out of Madison and hearing directly from the public, and it's made them aware of what priorities are most important across the state.
"I've heard a lot of talk about childcare I've never heard before," Governor Evers said. "Obviously it's a big deal across the state. It impacts who goes to work outside of the home and who doesn't."
They also said they have heard many concerns about healthcare costs.
When it comes to budgeting, Wisconsin is projected to have an over $6 billion surplus this year. Evers said he has a few ideas for where that surplus may go, such as creating a permanent set of funds for mental health resources in public schools, expanding broadband, and fixing roads.
Evers is set to submit a two-year state spending plan next month, which will then be reviewed by the Republican-controlled Legislature.