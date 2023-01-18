 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Gov. Evers visits Eau Claire seeking public input on upcoming state budget

Evers listening session

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers stopped by Eau Claire on Wednesday to learn what the community wants to see in his upcoming budget.

The visit to UW-Eau Claire was Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez's last stop on a month-long tour of the state.

Evers said he does not want to be a politician that just talks and never listens, and that's why they have held these listening sessions before drafting the 2023-2025 budget.

Evers said he and Rodriguez enjoy getting out of Madison and hearing directly from the public, and it's made them aware of what priorities are most important across the state.

"I've heard a lot of talk about childcare I've never heard before," Governor Evers said. "Obviously it's a big deal across the state. It impacts who goes to work outside of the home and who doesn't."

They also said they have heard many concerns about healthcare costs.

When it comes to budgeting, Wisconsin is projected to have an over $6 billion surplus this year. Evers said he has a few ideas for where that surplus may go, such as creating a permanent set of funds for mental health resources in public schools, expanding broadband, and fixing roads.

Evers is set to submit a two-year state spending plan next month, which will then be reviewed by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

