Gov. Evers visits local business as he campaigns for re-election

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers was in Eau Claire visiting a small business as he continues to campaign for re-election.
The Democratic governor was at local cheese and craft beer bar 3rd & Vine Monday afternoon. He told visitors that supporting small businesses is a priority for his administration, and anyone who says otherwise is "dead wrong."
He called small business owners the back bone of the economy, and highlighted how, should he be re-elected, he wants to expand on programs like the Badger Bounce-Back grants.
"Creating jobs, opening businesses, and filling openings is not easy work but as governor I'm going to keep doing what's right for our small businesses and our workers," he said. "And that's a promise."
News 18 asked Evers how raising the minimum wage, something he has advocated for, fits into supporting small businesses. He said he doesn't want to hurt businesses with too large an initial increase, but a gradual increase in minimum wage is important for Wisconsin workers.