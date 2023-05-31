Gov. Evers visits the Chippewa Valley for 'Pothole Patrol'

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers is working to fix Wisconsin's pothole problem one road at a time.
Wednesday, the governor visited where Eau Claire and Lake Hallie meet for his 'Pothole Patrol Tour, shoveling asphalt with WisDOT members on South Michaud Street.
Last month, the Joint Finance Committee removed infrastructure provisions from the proposed state budget. Evers said Tuesday he is working with Republican legislators to add the provisions back into the proposal.
He added that keeping the roads maintained is important for the safety of residents and the economy.
"Transportation is all about moving people from point a to point b or moving product through the state, but it's also not just efficiency of that, it's the safety issue," Evers said.
Each summer, the governor embarks on a statewide tour to fix the road craters. This is the third year of the Pothole Patrol Tour. His favorite part of filling potholes is showing appreciation to maintenance workers.