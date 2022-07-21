Governor Evers continues 'Pothole Patrol' in Chippewa Valley

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Public officials often talk about the importance of “hitting the streets” as a means of connecting with their constituents. On Thursday, Governor Tony Evers took this principle literally, campaigning from the middle of the road in Altoona.
The campaign stop was part of what the Evers campaign is calling “Pothole Patrol," a statewide tour where Evers is personally helping to fix Wisconsin’s roads.
During the visit in Altoona, Evers touted the progress he said the state has made on improving transportation infrastructure.
"We prioritized fixing the damn roads when I became governor, and we have put hundreds of millions of dollars into that," Evers said. "We couldn't erase eight years of [not] fixing the roads in three years, and so we've made good progress. 5,000 miles of roads in the state of Wisconsin."
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there are more than 100 construction projects in the northwest region of the state, which includes Eau Claire and the surrounding area.
Northwest Region Director Jerry Mentzel released a statement thanking Governor Evers for his support, stating, "Coordination at all levels of government helps deliver important transportation solutions that not only fix the roads but improve quality of life for residents and visitors."