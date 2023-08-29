Governor Evers highlights education policy during back to school tour

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers was in the Chippewa Valley Tuesday greeting students and teachers on their first day back to school.
His visit to Menomonie Middle School was part of his back-to-school tour. He touted his education policy to address statewide teacher shortages.
The governor said his administration has introduced multiple solutions to address the education workforce problem. He said the best way to solve those problems is recognizing the importance of teaching.
"What we really need to do on a regular basis is respect the profession and if we respect the profession, we'll have more young people going into that profession," Evers said.
Evers added the creation of the 'Grow Your Own' program is one way he has invested in education. That program provides current employers with funding to pursue higher education credits. He also created a teacher apprenticeship program for people interested in education.
Both programs have caught the attention of Menomonie Middle School administrators.
"Boosting the teacher-education program is something that we are very interested in. It is tough to find teachers," said Menomonie Middle School Principal Bart Boettcher.
He said the school has all of their positions filled. He added Evers work in funding Boys and Girls club has led to a high participation in the program at the school.