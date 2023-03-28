Governor Evers in Eau Claire visit promotes clean energy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers continued his efforts to promote sustainability during a visit to Eau Claire Tuesday.
Evers toured the Cortec facility to highlight his budget recommendations for clean energy and workforce training.
Cortec Corporation manufactures specialty coated recycled paper and is a member of the Green Tier program through the state's Department of Natural Resources.
The Green Tier program is for businesses who have environmental regulations above state standards.
While at the warehouse, Governor Evers talked about the importance of clean energy in the state.
"We have a great clean energy plan. This plant frankly at Cortec does a great job of meeting a lot of the expectations that the state has and so it's important. We have to have a future for our kids, you know instead of continuing to consume things we can recycle them as often as we can," he said.
Evers is proposing a $5 million annual investment in his budget for clean energy job training. Evers said the money would be available through the public service commission or the DNR He expects his budget proposal to be completed in July.