Governor Evers visits Boys and Girls Club in Chippewa Falls to highlight new budget signing

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - On Wednesday Governor Tony Evers signed the states biennial budget. On Thursday he was in Chippewa Falls highlighting its impact on one local organization.
Evers made a stop at the greater Chippewa Valley Boys and Girls Club touting the impact the state budget will have on the organization.
Evers' budget allocates $131 million for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program known as T.N.A.F.
The Club will see $5 million of those funds. Chippewa Valley Boys and Girls Club CEO Jeff Jaeger said he is happy the Club got funding from the budget.
"We're very thankful that he takes such great pride in our work and our efforts. He himself said that we're a great brand and we talked about being a no-brainer for the impact that we have for our youth so the vote of confidence the government had in their budget was pretty great for us," he said.
Evers is also happy funding was included in the budget for organizations like the Boys and Girls Club.
"It's also important to recognize the value that organizations like the boys and girls club have for kids. Making sure kids are safe but also use it to increase their ability to be successful in school," he said.
Jaeger said the money will be used to fund services that support families and kids who use use the club. Jaeger said one area where the money will be used is the 'be great' program that helps kids graduate high school.
"We also know this is a very big opportunity for us to show the benefit of our work so and so we want to be very intentional with our outcomes and share the story and the impacts because we know that this is a very nice opportunity and we need to make sure we do our part to help share the story and the successes that it brings us," he said.
There are several other local impacts from the state budget including funding for the new science building at UW-Eau Claire and funding to help clean up Lake Altoona.