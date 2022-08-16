Governor Evers visits Chippewa Falls, touts $10 million for cleaner wells in Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers was back in the Chippewa Valley on Tuesday, taking a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery in Chippewa Falls, before a press conference to discuss his plans to improve access to clean drinking water.
The brewery tour included a stop at the location of the natural spring the brewery used as its water source in the early days of production -- a Key point the governor chose to help stress the importance of clean water to not only the health of Wisconsin’s people, but also the state’s economic health.
"Our vast natural resources are something we pride ourselves about in the state of Wisconsin," Evers said. "Yet, for too many folks across the state, including those right here in the Chippewa Valley, clean water isn't always something they can depend on, and everyone of them deserves to have access to clean drinking water, period."
Evers was joined by the secretary of the DNR, Preston Cole, to announce the use of $10 million of state ARPA funds -- part of the 2021 federal COVID stimulus package -- to supplement the DNR's existing well-compensation program. Evers and Cole also stressed the importance of making it easier for more well owners to qualify for these funds.
The DNR estimates over 1,000 wells will be cleaned up as a result of the ten-million-dollar infusion. Water in Wisconsin can become unhealthy for a number of reasons, including PFAS contamination, excess nitrates and cyanobacteria, commonly referred to as blue-green algae, among other contaminants.