Governor Tony Evers promotes affordable housing budget

BARRON (WQOW) - While voting is underway, Governor Tony Evers was in Western Wisconsin touring a shelter in Barron.
This is part of a tour to promote his budget, which includes ways to increase safe and affordable housing.
The Family House in Barron is a shelter that just received over $500,000 from a national grant to expand.
Evers said like the grant received by the Family House, he wants more programs and grants offered statewide to help those that are homeless or have low income.
His proposed budget includes roughly $150 million in establishing an affordable workforce housing grant program. This would provide funding to local cities and towns to construct new residential developments.
Evers told News 18 that time is running out to help with affordable housing.
"It needs to happen now," said Evers. "We have a surplus and we need to invest it where we struggle the most."
The proposed budget for safe and affordable housing includes programs for low-income housing, rental assistant for veterans and protection for renters. You can learn more about Go. Evers proposed budget here.