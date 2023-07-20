Governor Tony Evers talks new bill overhauling reading in schools

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - How reading will be taught in the state will soon change after Governor Tony Evers signed a new bill Wednesday.
The bill is known as the 'Right to Read Act.' It will go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year.
The goal of the bill is to have schools teach elementary students to read using a phonics-based system rather than 'balanced literacy.'
According to data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — about 33% of fourth graders in Wisconsin scored 'at or above proficient' levels in reading. That number is down about 3% since the last report in 2019.
"Anytime you make a change like this there's going to be concern and whatever but I signed it because I thought it was the best alternative going forward," said Evers.
Under the new legislation — students in kindergarten through third grade will need to take three reading screening tests during the school year. Previously just one was required.
If they do not hit a target score, they will be placed on a personal reading plan.
The 'Right to Read Act' is a Republican led bill. Evers also approved a $50 million request from Republicans to increase literacy funding in his state budget.