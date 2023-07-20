 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Governor Tony Evers talks new bill overhauling reading in schools

  • Updated
  • 0
Woman reading a book

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - How reading will be taught in the state will soon change after Governor Tony Evers signed a new bill Wednesday. 

The bill is known as the 'Right to Read Act.' It will go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year.

Related: Wisconsin governor signs bill overhauling elementary reading education

The goal of the bill is to have schools teach elementary students to read using a phonics-based system rather than 'balanced literacy.'

According to data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — about 33% of fourth graders in Wisconsin scored 'at or above proficient' levels in reading. That number is down about 3% since the last report in 2019.

"Anytime you make a change like this there's going to be concern and whatever but I signed it because I thought it was the best alternative going forward," said Evers.

Under the new legislation — students in kindergarten through third grade will need to take three reading screening tests during the school year. Previously just one was required.

If they do not hit a target score, they will be placed on a personal reading plan.

The 'Right to Read Act' is a Republican led bill. Evers also approved a $50 million request from Republicans to increase literacy funding in his state budget.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you