Governor Tony Evers touts safety funding during Eau Claire stop

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers visited the Eau Claire Fire Department Monday and met with city officials to discuss his proposed budget.
During the visit, Evers talked about how his new budget would bring $5.5 million per year to the City of Eau Claire for public health and safety.
Evers said his proposal has bipartisan support and that this budget would not only help those that are in need of funds now, but those that may need it in the future.
"Obviously during the pandemic, some money went into municipalities for programs, but that was one time money," said Evers. "This is a level of resources that will keep expanding over the years."
Evers said that if the proposed budget does pass, it will be up to the city to decide how the funds are dispersed.