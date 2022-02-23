Gun store owner Dan Marcon announces bid for Chippewa County sheriff

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - The seat for Chippewa County sheriff is turning out to be a highly sought position with another locally known name announcing their candidacy.
On Wednesday at Marc-On Shooting, the shop's owner Dan Marcon formally placed his bid as a Republican for sheriff.
Marcon said he believes his love for his country, state, and county qualifies him to run.
Although he is not a sworn law enforcement officer, he said he is used to high threat level situations. Before he opened his shop in 2015, he worked on the emergency response team for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Before that, he worked for a security firm where he did surveillance, personal protection work, and private security.
He is also a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army reserves.
Marcon said a big part of his campaign is speaking out against government overreach.
"When it comes down from the government telling you that you have to close businesses. You have to destroy families. You have to be vaccinated before you can do something. That is crazy. And if you can't reach out to your local sheriff and say, 'hey, can you back us up on that?' and they look at you like, 'well, we'll just kind of wait and see how this goes.' No, you have to stand fast and stand your ground," he said.
In addition to Marcon, Travis Hakes, a Republican, and Chris Kowalczyk, a Democrat, have also announced they are running for Chippewa County sheriff.
The top Democrat and top Republican from the partisan primary in August will move onto the general election in November.
While Marcon currently resides in Eau Claire County, he is planning a move to Chippewa County.