Here is how you can help Eau Claire elections go smoothly this fall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This Thursday marks the final opportunity for group training for Eau Claire election poll workers.
The city of Eau Claire relies on volunteers to assist voters with the process of registration and voting on election days.
After a significant bump in poll workers during the height of the pandemic, city officials say the number of volunteers is back to normal, but they are hoping to train enough new volunteers during the primaries to help them manage what is expected to be a more demanding general election in November.
"We do still need new poll workers. We would like them to work in August, so that they are prepared to work in November," said Eau Claire city clerk Carrie Riepl. "Doing a November election for the first time is an experience. It's a little hectic."
Poll workers will assist with everything from welcoming voters to helping them register to vote or helping them find an open polling table or machine where they can cast their vote.
Workers must be qualified to vote and go through the training prior to election day. If you are interested in volunteering but miss the last group training on Thursday, the city can provide training on a case-by-case basis.
If you're interested in becoming a poll worker, you can call the election office at (715) 839-4913.