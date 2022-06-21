How election officials are preparing for the August primary

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The August partisan primary is seven weeks away, and election officials on a state and local level are busy preparing for it.
More than 1,800 clerks across the state, and right here in Eau Claire, are getting absentee ballots ready for the August Primary.
"Right now we are preparing the absentee ballots for those people that have a request on file," said Eau Claire city clerk Carrie Riepl. "They will go out on Thursday, June 23 so we're in the process of printing labels on all of those, checking absentee applications to make sure they have photo I.D. on file."
So far, Riepl said about 3,000 residents requested an absentee ballot, which is more compared the August 2018 primary.
But election prep doesn't just start a few weeks in advance. It's always going on.
"It starts two months out, but we're constantly updating voter database information," Riepl said. "It's a year-round process where we're updating the actual voter information and checking obituaries to make sure that deceased voters have been taken off the voter rolls."
Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said her top concern continues to be election confidence and people's confidence in the election process.
"We do find that once people have more information about elections, they feel involved, engaged," Wolfe said. "They understand how it works, that it really does help to combat some of those misunderstandings about elections."
"We are going through the same processes we go through for every election," Riepl said. "They are set up in place with checks and balances to make sure that every qualified voter can vote and that those are the only people voting."
Wolfe added the Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to host future discussions and make short election videos for social media and younger audiences, all in an effort to share the mechanics of elections.
The primary is August 9. In-person absentee voting begins July 26.