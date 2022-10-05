How to watch Wisconsin's U.S. Senate debate

(WQOW) - For the first time Friday, you will hear from both candidates vying to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate.
Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Senator Ron Johnson will debate at 7 p.m. on October 7, and there are multiple ways for you to watch.
We will air the debate live Friday on 18.2. If you can't watch it then, we will rebroadcast it on News 18 Sunday, October 9 at noon.
The debate is being put on by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Next week, they will host a gubernatorial debate between Governor Evers and Tim Michels. News 18 will broadcast that as well.