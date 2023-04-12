 Skip to main content
In Eau Claire visit, Senator Tammy Baldwin announces reelection bid, vows to fight inflation

  • Updated
  • 0
Baldwin CVTC visit
Sam Fristed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Democratic U.S senator Tammy Baldwin announced she is running for reelection Wednesday.

She will be seeking a third term after winning reelection in 2018. She became Wisconsin's first female U.S. Senator when she first won the seat in 2012.

Baldwin said in a visit to Eau Claire that she intends to continue fighting for the working class and families struggling with inflation, as well as opposing Wisconsin's abortion ban.

"Wisconsinites need somebody who's on their side fighting for them. Lowering prices, creating good paying jobs and helping people upskill to fill jobs that are open right now," she said.

No Republicans have announced yet they are running for Baldwin's seat, which will be critical for Democrats to hold if they want to maintain control of the Senate.

Wisconsin is a battleground state, so the seat is expected to be highly contested. The election will be held next year.

